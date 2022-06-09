Do meditation apps really work?

Meditation works. We know that much. At least, meditation is proven to be effective in a few ways. Back in 2015, a study from the University of California, Los Angeles found that meditation might help brains stay young. Another study suggested that meditation can help with anxiety and depression.



Getting zen via mobile doesn’t seem to alter the effect, either. 2010-founded app Headspace has been studied academically, but not many of the other applications out there have, it seems. According to Harvard University’s health blog, which references this study by the University of East London, Headspace ​“showed decreased depression and increased positive emotions after use for 10 days”.



This offers some optimism for other applications, too. So, the science is light, but there is evidence that these applications work. You know, assuming your definition of meditation aligns with the results the study found (that it’s about increased positive emotions).

