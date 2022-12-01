How not to lose all your money with crypto

Crypto is the wild west. There are stories of people who have made millions through crypto, with life changing money pouring into their crypto wallets within a matter of hours. But then there are also stories of scams, of people losing everything on a punt, of life savings disappearing.

Can you game the system? Well, there’s no guaranteeing the fate of your investment when you decide to throw a couple of quid into the crypto ring. But there are ways to minimise risk when it comes to cryptocurrencies, tokens and NFTs. Let’s get into them, shall we?