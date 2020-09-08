The NASA ﻿astronaut who returned to a pandemic-ridden Earth

There’s a well-documented cognitive shift that happens when a person sees the Earth from space. Called the ​“overview effect”, psychologists who have studied the experiences of astronauts have likened it to an epiphany – a moment of profound mental clarity. ​“I’d heard others say that it changes you as a person,” says NASA astronaut Jessica Meir.

Leaving Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 25th September 2019 – her first ever mission into space – the 43-year-old wondered whether it might change her too.

“It was pretty surreal. I felt like, how is this possible that I’m up here floating around, looking down at the entire planet? Other than thinking it was incredibly beautiful, I felt this profound sense of connection … it took a while to order my thoughts,” Meir recalls.

What Meir didn’t expect was that while she was gone, the world would change even more drastically. The culmination of her life’s work – a seven-month space mission – would coincide with the global Covid-19 pandemic. While the rest of us settled into lockdown, baking loaves of sourdough and bingeing bad TV, Meir looked down with an ever-increasing sense of ​“what the fu…’’

“The craziest thing to wrap my head around was that every one of the 7.5bn people on Earth was being affected by Covid-19, which didn’t even exist when we’d left,” she says. ​“Then there were the three of us up in space, completely separate from it.”

When Meir returned to the Johnson Space Center in Houston in April 2020 she was greeted by a world in deep lockdown. ​“It was like isolation after isolation,” she sighs. ​“I was a little depressed if I’m honest.” After a lifetime spent seeking out adventures, after achieving her dream of becoming an astronaut, after completing the first-ever all-female spacewalk, she was faced with the mundane reality of staying within the confines of her own home. ​“After living out of a suitcase for so long, I remember looking around my house and thinking: ​‘What is all this crap?’”