Why are rap lyrics being used in courts?

On Tuesday, Young Thug joined a list that includes ​“Big Paul” Castellano, ​“Fat Tony” Salerno, ​“Tony Ducks” Corallo and ​“Rusty” Rastelli, as well as an array of other, fictional mobsters like Tony Soprano and Tony Montana, who’ve all been fingered by the US government under the RICO Act.

RICO stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations. The Act was introduced in the US in 1970 in an attempt to combat the Mafia and other organised crime groups. In the years since, its use has expanded to target corrupt FIFA officials, Major League Baseball commissioners, and professional tax avoiders.

Thugger, named in the Fulton County DA’s indictment as Jeffrey Williams, was arrested in a raid on his home on Tuesday morning. He appeared in court on Wednesday to be read the charges for his alleged crimes, which include possession of marijuana, hydrocodone, and methamphetamine with intent to supply, as well making ​“terroristic threats” after he threatened to shoot a mall cop in 2015. (“If you continue to approach, I’ll shoot you in the face with a gun,” he is recorded as saying.) The allegations date back to 2013, around the time Thug was transitioning from underground Atlanta artist to global rap star.

He was named alongside 26 other associates of his Young Stoner Life label (also known as Young Slime Life or YSL). Included among them was fellow chart-topping rapper Gunna.

The District Attorney leading the case, Fani T. Willis, told the press that she’ll be pursuing the ​“maximum penalties”, meaning that many of those mentioned in the indictment, if convicted, could face stretches of up to 20 years in prison.

Young Thug’s lawyer, however, has vowed to clear his name entirely, saying that Thug has ​“committed no crime whatsoever, and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”

