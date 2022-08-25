Why do we care so much about Harry Styles’ sexuality?

The angry reaction Styles provokes in some quarters, particularly among queer people who consider themselves progessive, speaks to wider contradictions. In recent years, the belief that gender and sexuality are ​“fluid” and detached from one another has become popular. ​“GENDER IS A CONSTRUCT, TEAR IT APART!” and ​“THE FUTURE IS FLUID” are two phrases we often see on placards or printed on t‑shirts at Pride protests. But Styles is forcing some queer people to confront the reality that they are much more comfortable with these phrases in hashtag form, than personified in someone like him.

If gender really is a construct, with visual and sexual norms that restrict how many of us live our lives, then why should Styles – even if he is straight – be excluded from its abolition? We saw a similarly fraught reaction when Maddy Morphosis became the first heterosexual man to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race last year. Straight men wearing dresses – on the cover of Vogue or on a drag show – does not automatically erase the queer people who have previously done so, or are doing so now, whether in the public eye, in a queer space or walking down the street.

In both cases, there is a lack of perspective. Even looking through the most self-interested lens, if it becomes slightly more normal for straight men to wear dresses, then surely that moves the needle. With Styles in particular, I can’t help but feel like the benefits of a cultural icon and role model expressing himself like this vastly outweigh the negatives – even if he is doing so with a safety which isn’t currently afforded to others.



There is also a distinct naivety in some of the responses to Styles. Can a world where the construct of gender is ​“torn apart” really be achieved without some situations which might, even for a moment, make some of us feel uncomfortable? Gender is embedded in virtually all parts of society. Change can make us (yes, even queer people) feel uneasy or annoy us for different reasons – and not all of them are bad. It’s only by challenging ourselves that individuals and societies can evolve. Queer people shouldn’t fall into the trap of assuming that everything which makes us uncomfortable is innately harmful or dangerous. We’ve been on the receiving end of that too many times.