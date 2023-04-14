No, AI won’t kill us

It’s been an eventful time for AI lately, not to mention the rest of us. When ChatGPT launched in November last year, we suddenly all realised a robot could write emails, and in some cases entire essays, better than humans could (though it couldn’t write a restaurant review, as critic Jay Rayner observed). Fast forward a few months and Elon Musk – who actually co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, but left its board in 2018 – has called for an industry-wide pause of AI development. This has been co-signed by the likes of Microsoft and Google, but Musk isn’t necessarily sticking to his own suggested rules. We get the sense he might be a little bitter.

Either way, there’s no doubt that all of this is a big deal. After all, we’re creating technology that is thousands of times smarter than humans and capable of completely shifting the world order as we know it. Given our built-in anxiety (thanks for that, ancestors), it seems only natural that we’d respond with a flurry of doomscrolling and hysteria. What if AI comes for our jobs? What if it wants to kill us all?

Really, though, it doesn’t take an AI-sized brain to see that fuelling hype and panic probably isn’t productive, but neither is dropping the conversation completely. AI technology is here to stay. The more we learn about it, good and bad, the better we can hold the humans developing it – the truly scary ones – to account and make sure they don’t fuck it all up. So, for the record…

