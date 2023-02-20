The world went UFO doolally this last week, with not one, not two, not even three, but four flying objects shot down in North American airspace.



Sure, the White House responded to speculation about their origin with the following statement: ​“There is no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent takedowns.” But then they would say that, wouldn’t they? Given he can barely board an aircraft without stumbling, Joe Biden is hardly going to climb inside a fighter jet and shoot down the mothership himself.

Somewhere extraterrestrials can definitely be found, however, is on-screen. Hollywood loves nothing more than ramping up alien invasion stories and tales of strange spacecrafts in our skies. Some are great. Some are good. Many are absolutely terrible. So allow us to guide you through the minefield of UFOs in movies. Because you want to believe – and so do we.

