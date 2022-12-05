“Some episodes should just be audio, there to be listened to and ingested that way. But what I recognised was that there was an opportunity to maintain the intimacy of podcasting while also elevating it, so you can see the person crying, pondering the question, getting emotional or being excited and laughing.”

Over the course of our interview, Cooper doesn’t display any of these dynamics. Rather, she talks with her hands, maintaining the steady gaze and level demeanour of someone who’s spent years both selling herself and honing the craft of talking to (and for) an audience.

Cooper asked Spotify to ​“figure things out, tech-wise” to facilitate filmed episodes, and they obliged. It’s proven to be an attractive option for celebrities wary of how the print press, or written interviews, can be presented or edited. Increasingly, as A‑listers seek to control their own narratives through media (social or otherwise), a podcast like Call Her Daddy hits the sweet spot, where listeners are entertained and guests get to set the record straight, without fear of being taken out of context . As she puts it: ​“The audience is always getting something and the guest is always being respected in what they want to talk about.”

“Through the calibre of interviews I’ve produced, I think the work speaks for itself,” she says, ​“where a lot of celebrities are now reaching out because they recognise it’s a safe space. That’s the secret sauce to Call Her Daddy: the human aspect behind the production. I’m not trying to exploit people.”

With a combined following of four million on both her personal and Call Her Daddy Instagram accounts, it’s reasonable to say Cooper’s just as much of a celebrity as those she interviews. But she insists she doesn’t see it that way. Instead, Cooper more-so identifies with her listeners, the ​“Daddy Gang”, as she lovingly refers to them. ​“It’s important for me to maintain that level of relatability as a consumer, because the minute I lose that, I can’t do my job. I think the show is a goddamn celebrity,” she says passionately. ​“I’m just the person in the chair asking questions.”

Cooper’s ardent commitment to her brand and refusal to take part in the spoils of celebrity – exclusive parties, jet-setting and shoulder-rubbing with LA’s cool crowd – have allowed her to evolve in directions she never imagined taking. While in previous interviews she has been reluctant to share her political beliefs or even align herself with feminism, that stance has changed over the last year.

“When I graduated college, I was like: ​‘Boys, drinking, sex, dating and me.’ Self-centred and wild, as it often should be,” she says. ​“But now I’ve grown and had more experiences in my life. I don’t want to be the same person I was at 21. As a creator, I need to feel stimulated and I know my audience has been growing up with me. Of course we can still talk about relationships, but I think an elevation needs to happen because I’m inquisitive about what’s happening in the world.