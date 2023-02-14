The best arthouse romance films to elevate your Valentine’s Day

Love isn’t just about grand gestures and running through airports in search of the one who got away. This Valentine’s Day, instead of watching Hugh Grant awkwardly gape at Julia Roberts, we suggest you put on a romance film that digs a little deeper, beyond the boring capitalist trappings of red roses and teddy bears.



We’ve rounded up the best arthouse romance flicks to get you in the loved-up mood – don’t worry, we aren’t suggesting you take these films literally. There’s no need to bind your partner to your waist with red rope like in Dolls, or seduce a chaste catholic à la My Night at Maud’s. But wouldn’t you rather behold the simple beauty of lovers slow-dancing in their tiny flat in Happy Together than watch How to Lose a Guy in 10 days for the 15th time?



Turn down the lights and immerse yourself in these unconventional tales of romance.

