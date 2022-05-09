If you aren’t familiar with the legendary writer, advice columnist, actress, designer, go-go dancer and performance artist that is Cookie Mueller, allow me to explain. She was a muse to the likes of Nan Goldin and John Waters, a ​“woman in flames”, as critic Gary Indiana described her: ​“Not just a beauty, but the freedom that she had about herself, like a comet going across the sky once in a century.” A new edition of stories (with a foreword by Olivia Laing), alongside the most complete collection of work from Mueller, has now been reissued by Semiotext(e).

In an era of homogenised personal branding, Mueller’s writing remains provocative and refreshing, inviting us to never take ourselves too seriously and resist conformity. ​“You’re right about my mind being open; in fact, it’s so open that at times I hear the wind rippling through it,” she writes. Mueller’s stories hopscotch between harrowing and hilarious debacles with the same caustic wit and candour – a must-read for queers, outsiders, lunatics, sluts, lovers of gossip and the curious across any of those categories.

