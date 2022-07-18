The best holiday fling movies that capture steamy summer romance

We’d be lying to ourselves if we said there wasn’t even a small part of us that sets out on holiday with hopes of finding a summer fling straight out of a romance novel. We want it so much that the search usually starts before we even reach the destination. From the train platform to security checks at the airport, our eyes wander, desperately seeking potential dates to glance seductively at.

The best part about a short-lived romance is that it’s temporary. You know an end is inevitable, so you don’t have to actually invest in the person you take that reckless ride with. You can reinvent yourself, romanticise your fling and indulge in your wildest dreams. As for the heartbreak? You’ll deal with that later.

It seems that filmmakers are also unable to resist the allure of holiday flings, having dedicated films to tradition year after year. So, if your summer of love fantasies are falling short, there’s plenty of on-screen romance to see you through. Here’s the best of the best.

