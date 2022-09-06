Awards shows don’t get more chaotic than the Emmys. Rewarding the best in TV, it’s the ceremony that makes it incredibly obvious that the people voting for it have only watched, like, two shows over the past year. And it’s where an actor can seemingly get nominated just for existing if the series is acclaimed enough. With this year’s award ceremony taking place next week, predictably, a pair of HBO hits aimed at wealth and privilege (Succession and The White Lotus) have dominated the crop of nominees, along with feelgood fave Ted Lasso.



There are some welcome surprises, too. Severance blew up by word of mouth to rack up a couple of nods, while Squid Game made history as the first non-English show to be nominated for Outstanding Series. One thing that’s not quite so obvious is the number of young actresses nominated. The likes of HoYeon Jung (Squid Game), Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) and dual-nominee Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) are among the eleven actresses in their 20s vying for awards – that’s almost double the average number of nods in that same age range from recent years. And while only Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) and Will Poulter (Dopesick) make up their young male counterparts in the nominations, about a quarter of the female acting nominations are for those under 30. In the most glaring statistic, at least one actress in their 20s is nominated in every category, while young actors are entirely absent from the leading categories.



Looking back at the last five ceremonies, the generational makeup of the Emmy nominees is around the same. Four actresses under 30 have scooped awards (Zendaya for Euphoria, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve and Julia Garner twice for Ozark), while 21-year-old Jharrel Jerome scored the Best Actor trophy for When They See Us in 2019, marking a startlingly rare win for a young actor. You’re far more likely to see older actors nominated. In 2020, it was as if Ramy Youssef was battling his local bridge club as the only man under 50 in the leading actor in a comedy category.

