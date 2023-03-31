In defence of fish thirst traps

It’s a dark day for the horny fishermen among us. To start with, the conditions for fishing are currently technically good, but practically terrible. While the creatures of our rivers, lakes and ponds might swim closer to the surface pre- and post-rain, no one wants to sit around in a soggy cagoule all day.



But more importantly, more shockingly, more inexplicably, the community is also currently being ostracised from the dating world. Soon, the only hook-ups in single fishermen’s lives will be on the end of their lines.



Maybe. Yesterday, Tinder announced a totalitarian ban on pictures of men holding fish on their profiles. Which, for any single fishermen angling to stay true to themselves, will exclude them from the app en masse. Apparently – and we can neither confirm nor deny this – such pics have been flooding the app for a while now. And pesca-phobic users are fed up with the phenomenon. In fact, a study by Tinder found that 92 per cent of singles got the ick whenever they came across a big catch while swiping.



Well, so what? If you ask us, a flat-out ban on fish thirst traps feels like an extreme measure to take against people proudly flaunting their wholesome hobby on the app. And think of the other eight per cent of users. If they’re hot for fishermen, how will they ever reel in the man of their dreams?

