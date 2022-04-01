Have we taken the ick too far?

To navigate the nebulous world of modern dating, where true love can supposedly be found via a meticulously curated app profile, we’ve had to arm ourselves with new vocabulary. Ghosting, catfishing, breadcrumbing, fuckboys, sliding into DMs. More often than not, these terms describe the irritating, or even cruel, actions of others. ​“I’ve been ghosted. What a fucking dick!” reads the message in the group chat, to which friends flock to concede that, yes, the offending party really is a dick – and not even that fit, to be honest. It’s a concise and defensive lexicon, used to help us make sense of and feel better about the shitty things people do to us. You don’t need to think too deeply about why you’ve been catfished. Just say ​“thank u, next” and carry on swiping.



But what happens when the dating lingo actually has nothing to do with the other person and instead how you feel about them? Enter: ​“the ick”, that slippery, vague feeling of disgust towards a potential partner that comes over when, well… that’s the tricky bit. The term has long been a favourite amongst Love Island contestants, often used by Islanders when, for whatever reason, they decide they no longer fancy the person they’re coupled up with. It’s hard to put your finger on exactly what caused the ick – perhaps they’re too keen to make everyone a cuppa in the morning, or maybe they tried to lift the mood by rapping – but what’s certain is that, once the ick arrives, there’s no going back. It’s impossible to get past those feelings of disgust, so let that head turn 360 like you’re possessed, baby.



Over the past year or so, conversations about the ick have dominated online dating discourse. There are Reddit threads dedicated to exposing various icks users have experienced over the years. Endless TikTok videos that use #theick have been viewed more than 122 million times. Meanwhile on Twitter, it’s rare to go a week without seeing a tweet that’s gone viral for detailing a particularly obscure (and therefore hilarious) onset of the ick.



As reports of the ick have evolved into bankable viral content, the reasons for getting it have become increasingly absurd. ​“Just saw someone say they got the ick from the way their bfs body flailed around when they got in a car crash,” tweeted user @beerdefeater. Now, he was probably joking (we hope, at least), but the fact that it could land to the tune of 237k likes illustrates the level of absurdity icks have reached. Also spotted on the worldwide ick rotation: riding a broomstick on a Harry Potter studios tour, wiggling fingers before choosing a chocolate, having ​“highlights” on an Instagram profile, owning a printer, being a man, being alive.

