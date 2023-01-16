Why do we find stuff cringe?

If cringing isn’t always useful, then maybe to be cringe really is to be free. Burnett says that there are ways to liberate ourselves from the shackles of cringe – not by avoiding certain behaviours, but by refusing to be cringed out by ourselves, therefore mitigating the threat of social alienation. Think of Julia Fox calling her own unfinished memoir a ​“masterpiece”, for example. She is an icon precisely because she refuses to be cringed out by her own behaviour. ​“Laughing at your own clumsiness, embracing the awkwardness or making it seem like you meant to do whatever happened can turn the situation on its head and avoid cringing because you remain in control – or at least seem to, which amounts to the same thing here,” says Burnett.

That said, this doesn’t mean you should go around cringing everyone out by being annoying or offensive. There’s a reason why guys who worship Andrew Tate give many people the ick. Or why white dudes with dreads make people recoil. Or why the nation was horrified when former health secretary Matt Hancock thought it would be funny to go on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Cringing can be a way of steering clear of those who don’t share your values.

“It’s important to remember that cringing has its uses,” adds Burnett. ​“It’s a regular reminder of what is and isn’t acceptable or appropriate if we want to remain an accepted member of the society we identify with or belong to. People who don’t get embarrassed by anything, who don’t cringe at all, are often not very liked by others. They have no internal checks on their behaviour or thinking, so end up disrupting group harmony and cohesion, and become less liked and acceptable as a result.”

Even so, next time you find yourself cringing about something weird you said an afters three years ago, or at your colleague who posted an engagement photo with the caption ​“did a thing!”, it’s worth asking yourself: is this useful, logical or necessary? Or am I just cringing for no reason at all?

