The Iran protests have no leader – and that’s the key to their power

For the nation’s government, this headless resistance presents its biggest challenge yet. As Iranian scholar Fatemeh Shams told The New Yorker: ​“People in the streets are not waiting for anyone to come and take the lead. They are the leaders of the revolution… It has made it very difficult for the security forces and for the government to actually suppress this movement.”

From Iran to Hong Kong, #MeToo to Black Lives Matter, leaderless movements, as Shams puts it, have become the defining form of protest in the 21st century. Born out of a frustration with the top down power structures they are fighting, the values the movements embody, whether feminism or anti-racism, are centralised over individuals.

“We have action from the bottom up, not the top down,” says 23-year-old Iranian student Leyla Ghaemi. ​“It works because it’s oppositional to the way in which the Republic of Iran is run – through direct force and coercion. We have seen how collective power can amass the strength in numbers that governmental forces can lack.”

In Iran, the protest movement has cut across all demographics, giving previously marginalised groups the opportunity to find a voice, with women, in particular, at the forefront. ​“The sense of equality from below makes us feel empowered,” Ghaemi continues. ​“Women make up half of the population but are hardly ever represented, whether in government or in senior positions. If at least 50 per cent of the population rally together, that’s a huge force to suppress.”

To women such as Ghaemi, the absence of a visible leader is not seen as a weakness, but a strength. Individuals who come to embody resistance movements make easy targets for governments. They also have a tendency to disappoint. That vulnerability is taken away when people are behind an ideology rather than a figurehead. After all, you can’t arrest an idea – especially when so many people believe in it.

“Despite the severe repression, regime forces are exhausted because the people are not giving in,” says Nargis, a 25 year old member of Iran’s ​“resistance unit” (MEK). ​“We will not rest until this regime is overthrown. We will continue our protests every day.”

Nargis is a student in Iran’s second biggest city, Mashhad. The regime has targeted universities, as well as schools, launching a series of attacks that have seen armed security forces storm campuses, attacking and kidnapping students from their dorms.

One of the regime’s key strategies has been to disrupt internet access across the country. But it has found it harder to fight the propaganda war against an army of tech savvy students who have found ways to bypass restrictions, using Twitter and Telegram to democratise the movement and keep international attention on the cause.

“Every day more students are joining the protests,” Nargis says. ​“More than 60 universities have joined the demonstrations. Protests are growing, and more cities are joining every day. Even small towns are joining the uprising.”

