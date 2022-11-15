The five pettiest things Elon has done since taking over Twitter

Elon Musk has been a pretty prolific Twitter user since June 2009. But if the last couple of weeks have taught us anything, it’s that it doesn’t make him a good fit to actually own the company.

Initially, he fired half the platform’s workforce, before realising Twitter couldn’t operate without them. Managers had to reportedly ask people to come back. Many others resigned and now the word ​“bankruptcy” is floating about the place. So, yes, erm, good job.

But Musk’s reign over Twitter hasn’t only caused job losses for its workforce, stress for all involved and general annoyance for those who use Twitter. Musk is also being petty as hell. Take a look…

