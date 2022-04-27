The flip flop is enough to divide opinions quicker than Moses parting the sea – and for good reason. It has long been associated with topless, hairy sunburnt men with scruffy feet and the ugly side of Y2K, worn with flared velour tracksuit bottoms so wide the flip is nothing but an almighty flop.

But in recent years, the divisive flip flop – like Crocs, double denim and just about anything ordinarily ordinary that Vetements has remixed (see: IKEA, DHL t‑shirts, hi-vis jackets) – has become a point of debate amongst frenzied fashion editors: can flip flops ever be cool?

In 2018, trend-setting, fag-smoking twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stalled planet Earth on its axis when a black and white portrait of the duo was released. There they were, dressed in all black, sitting on wooden plinths and wearing flipping flip flops. It caused a sandstorm of think-pieces and so began the case for the ugliest shoe ever – after Crocs, of course.

Since then, the shoe has flipped and flopped. Brands like DSquared2 and Fenty x Puma brought out various heeled versions in the same year as the twins to, er, varying degrees of success (not very good). But this year, the flip flop is refined and was the star pupil at the SS22 shows. Never mind the bendy rubber types. 2022’s Class of Flip Flops comes in leather and suede (The Row), wedged (Jacquemus, Coperni), velvet (Dries van Noten) and even with furry trim (Rejina Pyo).

Recently worn by Kendall, Bella & co, the flip flop has seemingly turned on its head. Turns out, if you put ugly things on beautiful people, they become ugly no more. And if Crocs could go from gardener stalwart to somehow cool, to really cool, to not cool at all, flip flops can, too. Take a chance. But if you’re a bloke reading this, forget it. We’re taking baby steps.

TJ Sidhu, Junior Editor

