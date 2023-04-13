A brief history of the Notes App apology

The Notes App apology, a celeb’s weapon of choice when they’ve landed themselves in a scandal, has had a bit of a rebrand over the last few days. After a video emerged of the Dalai Lama kissing a young boy on the lips at a Buddhist event and asking him to suck his tongue, the internet was suitably outraged.

Shortly after, the Dalai Lama issued a Notes App-like statement via Twitter apologising for the incident, ​“to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

You might expect a news story of this magnitude to require a statement a little more, say, formal – perhaps a signed letter or a live appearance. But oh no. These days, a quick type on the iPhone is all it takes. Or does it?

Below, we chart the most notable Notes Appers over the years and assess how much they really meant those words. Expect: Ariana Grande’s doughnuts, Kendall Jenner’s hip-hop ​“spirit animal” and 2019’s gossip of the year.

