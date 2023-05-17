Succession is full of food, but no one is eating it

Food, then, is directly linked to status. And as the character with the least stable, most grasping relationship to social status, the character with the most interesting relationship on the show to what he and others consume is Tom Wambsgans.



He’s obsessed with wine (“Don’t say it’s biodynamic!”) and meals that convey apparent refinement. Remember when he took Greg to eat ortolan, the French delicacy that requires covering your face with a cloth while you crush a songbird whole in your mouth? Tom always seems to be trying to outrun the Roy siblings’ perception of him as a Midwestern hick, his fancy tastes worn on his sleeve and often deployed when he’s trying to ingratiate himself. Sometimes, though, the mask slips when Tom is under pressure.

In the season two finale, he snatches Logan’s chicken from his plate on the yacht to assert himself in a brute manner, at odds with his usual ​“I’m here to serve” simpering (and it arguably works better), while in one scene from season four’s election night episode, he demands a simplicity that betrays his real sensibilities: ​“American bottled water” and ​“spaghetti and olive oil.”



Generally, then, food in Succession can be said to symbolise each character’s relationship to need. Rich characters don’t eat because they’re beyond need, and for those who do eat, it’s almost as though they’re exposing a weakness. Indeed, this is demonstrated neatly in another election night moment, as the wasabi from Greg’s sushi platter somehow ends up in the eye of ATN’s leading poll expert (Greg, in a perfect, inspired moment, attempts to wash it out with lemon La Croix).



As decisions about the future of western democracy are made and machinations whirl in the air, Succession​’s resident silly sausage essentially causes a pivotal state to be prematurely called for the Trump-by-way-of-Jordan-Peterson analogue Jaryd Menken, all because he needs to perform the undignified but necessarily human function of eating.

The moment is an acknowledgement of the reality and stupidity of base humanity, even – and especially – at the supposedly highest levels of society. This invocation of food, ultimately, feels like a perfect microcosm for all that Succession satirises: a world-changing decision, made because some idiot fucked up with a cheap tray of sushi.