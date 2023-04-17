What makes the ultimate heartthrob?

Sex symbols, dreamboats, hunks, pretty boys, heartthrobs. Over the years, they’ve gone by many names and faces, but the tide of feeling that has made and sustained them has remained unchanged since before Beatlemania.

A heartthrob is an object of unbridled, adolescent infatuation. They inspire a kind of worship infused with lust that teeters on obsession. You yearn to meet them in real life, but think that if you did, you might pass out. You’ve considered buying a water bottle they once touched, or erecting a shrine where they once vomited (yes, really).

From Elvis’s swiveling hips and Brad Pitt’s glistening abs to Paul Newman’s baby blues, Idris Elba’s intense gaze and Timothée Chalamet’s bedhead – whatever your generation’s particular predilection, one thing is certain. For a sweet blip of time, it drove you to distraction.

Heartthrobs are powerful sociocultural barometers, too. Like licking your finger to see which way the wind is blowing, paying attention to who is currently sending the girls and the gays into a whirl of knee-trembling longing can tell us a lot about the shifting nature of masculinity, sexuality, and how desire is culturally constructed in relation to age, race and class.

For the last month, my TikTok feed has been full of horny, yearning edits of Pedro Pascal (at the time of writing, #pedropascal boasts 8.2 billion views). I’m not complaining – though my boyfriend has begun to – but all this begs the question about how certain people come to be crowned the heartthrob du jour.

Pascal is today’s dish of the day, but why? What curious blend of looks, personality traits and cultural tastes make a person universally adored at a particular point in time, a symbol of society’s appetites and attractions, and indeed of sex itself? Why, for example, did the ​’50s love square-jawed, full-lipped, rebellious yet feminine ​“bad boys” like Marlon Brando, Elvis and James Dean? Why did the ​’80s prefer a tanned yuppie à la Patrick Swayze and Rob Lowe, and the ​’90s a skinny pretty boy with prominent cheekbones, like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jared Leto? Why is a ​“cool slutty daddy”, as Pascal is often referred to, the archetypal heartthrob of right now?



As with many things, the heartthrob game is a cyclical one. Nice guys replace bad boys. First you fancy The O.C.​’s blonde jock Ryan, then the dark-haired, geeky Seth. Those on the millennial-Gen Z cusp, for example, grew up watching the trajectory of ​’90s pretty boys such as Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp and Leo, as they variously swapped their abs and cheekbones for drug and alcohol addictions, started dating women young enough to be their children, stopped seeing their actual children and became alleged domestic abusers.