BeReal and the non-stop urge to contentify our lives

My first BeReal task pops up as I’m walking down the road towards THE FACE office. I have two minutes to take a picture. I don’t realise the app takes a selfie at the same time it takes the main photo, so my face appears half off the screen, looking like a thumb. But it’s OK – I am being real.



The next day, the notification comes – miraculously – when I’m at a Beyoncé album launch party, so I get to pretend that partying with ex-Love Island cast members at The Box in Soho is a normal part of my reality. The following day, I’m mopping the floor at home when the alert lights up my screen. Way more real, to be honest.



The social app, which launched in 2019 and has recently shot to the top of the Apple charts, has been billed as the antithesis of Instagram, an antidote to the ultra-curated, slick shots we see on rotation in people’s photo dumps. Rather than see a highlight reel of someone’s trip to Santorini – they had a private pool! – BeReal is a filter-free window into your mates’ (sometimes shit) reality. An unappealing sandwich at your desk. A watery-looking, half-drunk pint. A day spent hungover in bed.



The appeal of this algorithm-free, ad-free social world comes at a time when our formerly most-beloved photo sharing app is seemingly morphing into TikTok (although Instagram has now backtracked on plans to integrate a full-screen feed, partly – it seems – thanks to Kim K and Kylie Jenner, who urged the company to ​“make Instagram Instagram again”).



While we’re all often hostile to change in general, there’s been a growing discontent with the app for a while, as users have gotten bombarded with ads with alarming frequency. ​“BeReal isn’t the ​‘anti-Instagram’ because it encourages people to be authentic,” BuzzFeed reporter Kelsey Weekman tweeted. ​“It is the ​‘anti-Instagram’ because you can actually find pics of your friends on there.” Your friends, for real – as the app’s tagline goes.

