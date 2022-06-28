Are people ruining their relationships for online fame?

But the content of these videos doesn’t feel like lighthearted pranks or cute relationship jokes. In fact, Laura Mucha, a lawyer who works with psychologists to disseminate academic information, says some of this content could genuinely be considered emotional abuse.



“The definition of emotional abuse involves the humiliation or degradation of a partner,” she tells THE FACE. Mucha also shares concerns about whether these creators are seeking consent to post the videos after their partners have reacted so viscerally. ​“I can’t imagine they took the time to sit down and say, ​‘Can I have full consent to upload this video? You are put in a position to reject this permission. Our relationship will not be impacted by your refusal to give permission, you hereby agree to permit that you will. I will say this and it may be shared more widely. And people that you’ve never met in their millions will be free to share their cool opinions on your behaviour?’” she says. ​“I just don’t think that’s happening.”

Often, these videos will quickly be deleted or clarifications will be posted in the comments in response to criticism, which shows that these creators know they’re crossing the line. So why do they do it in the first place?



Emily Van Der Nagel, a Lecturer in Social Media at Monash University, tells THE FACE that, sometimes, pranks are played as a way to establish or remove social status. ​“When a prank is played on someone, the pranked person loses social status,” she explains. ​“As observers, we often become aware of our own social status as a response – safe in our role as the voyeur, our own status is not threatened. There’s certainly a pleasure there related to how we feel about ourselves.”

Regardless of whether these pranks are for laughs, views or to inflate the creator’s egos, that’s a bizarre dynamic to create in a relationship. Most people want to feel equal in a relationship and most people – regardless of their dating criteria or personal values – want to be with someone who is kind. Tipping the power away from the person you’re supposed to love towards yourself is counterintuitive.