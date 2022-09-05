Twitter’s new edit button is a recipe for disaster

It’s finally happened: Twitter is getting an edit function. Just over 6000 days ago, the first tweet ever was broadcast to the world by Jack Dorsey, the social media site’s co-founder. Pretty much ever since, people have been crying out for a function that allows them to edit their dodgy tweets. Well, now they have it. But just like Brexit or drinking 10 beers on an empty stomach, the bright ideas of the masses aren’t always as good as they might initially seem.

Right now, the feature is only available to Twitter Blue users, which means you have to pay for it. Oddly, this seems to contradict Twitter’s statement on why they’ve introduced the feature: ​“We’re hoping that with the availability of Edit Tweet, tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful.” If you’re willing to subscribe for it, that is. If you haven’t got the cash, you can keep the stress.

Aside from the money thing, there are, of course, some aspects of being able to edit tweets that can be framed as positives. Firstly, people really want it, so like when Twitter Circles was rolled out last week and everyone got excited, Twitter will feel a bit fresh for around 10 minutes. But technically, the main positive is that you can edit things, obviously. This includes undoing a typo, altering something you said which you didn’t quite mean, updating something if your knowledge shifts (as opposed to tweeting underneath and hoping people see it), fixing a dodgy link without losing any engagement and adding a missing tag. All pretty useful things. Tweets can be edited ​“a few times” within half an hour of posting too, so there’s quite a lot of room for correcting things.

But other than that, there are mainly downsides to this new function. A big one is misinformation. This could rear its ugly head through anything from changing links to direct people to different sources as an online augment spirals or outright scamming people. It could also mean people might tweet some wild bullshit, wait for loads of people to comment ​“that’s fake news, man!!!” and then edit the tweet to something genuine. There is an option to view a tweet’s edit history (you click a link and it’ll show you all the different iterations of the tweet), but you can’t underestimate people’s inability to read beyond the first 280 characters. And you definitely can’t underestimate the lengths people will go to for social media engagement.

