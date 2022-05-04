How could we make a better internet?

In the beginning, things were going to be good. When the first web pages began to blink up on screens in 1991, they brought with them with a boom of utopian thinking. Back then, the internet was envisioned as a dreamscape, an abundant space of infinite information sharing. In 1996, less than seven years after Tim Berners-Lee first proposed the World Wide Web, cattle rancher, Grateful Dead lyricist and internet pioneer John Perry Barlow wrote the now-infamous piece ​“A Declaration for the Independence of Cyberspace”. In it, he talked about a new ​“civilisation of the Mind”, a world ​“without privilege or prejudice accorded by race, economic power, military force, or station of birth”. In the early days, the internet was going to bring us to new realms of possibility. It was going to bring us together.

Jump to today, and this hopeful tech-utopianism feels like a distant call from a lost world. Targeted ads burst and breed across every available online surface, while over half of all web traffic comes from bots. Trolls, hate groups and inflammatory far-right content flourish, and personal data is mined and sold for profit. Now, with Mark Zuckerberg expanding his empire of apps into the metaverse and news that Elon Musk has bought Twitter for $44 billion, it seems clear that instead of a free, abundant utopia for all, the web is simply a playground for tech tycoons.



Traces of the idealistic language used by early internet pioneers remain – Musk’s bid for Twitter described the platform as having ​“tremendous potential”, promised to strive towards ​“making the algorithms open source” and ​“defeating the spam bots” (it doesn’t take a self-professed genius to realise these two goals work against one another). Yet it’s hard to shake the sense that billionaires are not doing good, just business.

There’s this pervasive feeling that the internet is broken. It’s becoming a dystopia, a seething mass of conspiracies, violence, misogyny and greed. But what if, instead of darkly joking about how bad the internet might get, using old Black Mirror episodes to express our unease, we imagine how it might be better? What if, instead of nostalgically yearning for an earlier internet full of glittery, kitschy GIFs and chat rooms, we started to dream of something new?

Some digital natives believe a ​“better internet” has already arrived in the form of Web3. To the average user, the terms ​“Web2” and ​“Web3” might seem like jargon, but this only proves that most of us are still firmly lodged in Web2 – the current iteration of the internet, with all its social media, online shopping and data surveillance. But while many people are catching up on what Web3 is, laughing at crap NFT art or falling for scams, a wave of internet theorists are harnessing new crypto and blockchain technologies to create online communities that are supposedly free from some of our present day’s most glaring issues.



Berlin-based writer Caroline Busta says that, despite how it might look on the chimp-filled Twittersphere, ​“Web3 is more than Bored Apes in shutter shades”. In 2018, Busta co-founded New Models, an aggregator taking arts, tech and media content from all over the web and presenting it in a simple and decidedly retro single-page layout (while swerving the pay-to-play social network models).



It looks like a leftover scrap from the old internet, before ads and pop-ups jostled for space on our screens. One of its foundational principles is the same as it was in the internet’s early days: decentralisation, or the process of giving back power to the user rather than greedy middlemen. In Web3, supposedly, decentralised apps can take the place of centralised social networks, while allowing individuals to maintain ownership over their data. Though, as Busta suggests, it’s best to view Web3 as ​“not a replacement for Web2, but more of a layer that sits in relation to it”.