Metaverse Fashion Week was a weird dystopian fever dream

It was only a matter of time before the metaverse expanded to create a fashion week, dragging editors to a pixelated FROW practically kicking and screaming. The event came out of nowhere, mere weeks after the actual fashion week in February ended, which was arguably the most ​“normal” it’s been since the pandemic kicked off two years ago. In stark contrast, Metaverse Fashion Week is anything but normal.

In quick terms, the metaverse is a geeky virtual world made up of virtual events, virtual people and virtual conversations. It’s not really a game, but rather a surreal meeting place that doesn’t require leaving the house. It’s free to use and a load of brands and pop stars have already hopped on board over the past year, staging NFT events and even concerts – yes, concerts – where crowds of avatars bop their heads to the sounds of Ariana Grande. And at the start of this year, bloody metaverse raves even became a thing, which are, to no one’s surprise, even worse than they sound. Nothing says ch-ch-cheers like a crowd of stand-still avatars, eh?

Getting started on the metaverse isn’t too soul-destroying, you know. Within the metaverse, there are different platforms and worlds, which you can hop between in the same way you’d switch from Instagram to Twitter when scrolling. MVFW was hosted on Decentraland, so after a fumbling on a few websites, and a less than eager press of the enter button, I found myself at the front door of the metaverse. Creating an avatar to get you on Decentraland is free, but from that point on, it all gets a little puerile.