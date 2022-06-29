10 books to deep dive into this summer

Summer breeze, summer reads. A fleeting, mercurial yet precious thing, this is a season for edging out the Easyjet baggage allowance with an ambitious haul from Waterstones and pages curled by chlorine and Fanta Limon, translated fiction that deposits you further than a park in Hackney, and absolute bangers like this book about Brits abroad from the year 2000.

If you’re feeling as flush as you are horny in the heat, why not cop a softcore porn mag about the chicas of Ibiza from IDEA? For something more wholesome, photographer Chanel Irvine captures the wonders of English summers in her magic, intimate photobook – its rituals, absurdities and beautiful banalities, and all the vinegar-soaked chips, Battenburg-bodied swimmers and heaving pub gardens.

This month’s selection of books includes some exciting reissues, debuts and translations; bath reads, polemics and scandal-starters. It’s also been a year since Amelia Horgan’s Lost in Work: Escaping Capitalism, a succinct, incisive book that rails against the working world as we know it and all live by – it’s worth a read after last week’s British transport strikes. Meanwhile, Shon Faye’s stylish and compelling The Transgender Issue: An Argument for Justice is recently out in paperback form. Faye reclaims the ​“transgender issue” from the culture wars to explore what it means to be trans in a transphobic society, making the case for trans liberation as a movement that would recast society in its most caring, freeing form for us all, with incredible clarity.



Below, find the best of the rest.