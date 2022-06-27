It’s summer. Temperatures are rising, sweat is dripping. And if you find yourself lazing about on scorching days without a clue what to do, there’s no better way to pass the time than sticking on a film. Even better, make it a sensual film, for filmmakers have long explored humanity’s carnal needs and matters of the flesh. If winter is for cosying up to something wholesome, summer is for the hottest and heaviest watches.



With all that said, this guide will take you through five of the most unpredictable dives into all things erotic. While summer isn’t the primary setting for all of these movies, they are connected by their distinctive approaches to sex and desire. Yes, there are sex scenes aplenty, but these films also recognise that the real tension comes from the lead-up to the climax. Just the meeting of eyes can carry such intense yearning that it’s almost palpable. Prepare yourself for a full sensory, horny, experience.

