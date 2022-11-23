Bones and All: the cannibal love story we didn’t know we needed

Luca Guadagnino is in raptures.

“Oh wow… fabulous… Wow. That’s amazing. Can I hold it? I’m so happy, this is so beautiful. Oh, love… Fantastico!”

The object of the great Italian director’s ardour is the autumn 2020 FACE feature on his HBO series We Are Who We Are. As the 51-year-old leafs through the issue on a rainy morning in central London, he admits he hadn’t previously seen our multi-page print feature and coos his approval.

After cinematic arthouse triumphs including I Am Love (2009) and Call Me By Your Name (2017), the drama, set on a US military base in Italy, was his first TV project, ​“a very dear experience because I am very proud of the cast. You celebrated in THE FACE the kids, but there are also the adults. The way in which they organically weaved into one another was so brilliant.”

How did he find working over the long-form of almost eight hours?

“To be honest, usually, for me, the thing that I suffer the most in my work is actual production time,” he says, stretching out on a hotel sofa, shifting to ease the foot he recently broke stepping off a small stage. ​“Shooting is something that I, honestly, almost cannot stand. It’s a moment of suffering for me. The drive for me is to get as soon as possible to editing! Which is a great moment for me.”

He shot We Are Who We Are in 84 days. He’s been told that is ​“quite short”, that eight hours of television can take more like 200 days. His new film? A pacey 40-day shoot. More than enough, apparently, to make the most shockingly delicious film of the year.

Bones and All is the cannibal love story we didn’t know we needed. Starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, it’s a beautifully shot and composed road movie and coming-of-age fable set in heartland America in the ​’80s. It follows 17-year-old Maren (Russell) as she wrestles with desires of the flesh, in every sense. Chalamet is Lee, the slightly more experienced eater, Mark Rylance the even-more-veteran cannibal, a lonely hobo who literally sniffs out Maren.

We’re meeting three days after the film’s Italian premiere in Milan. Chalamet-nia got so out of hand that the organisers had to close the red carpet in the interests of fan safety. From the director’s perspective, ​“it was crazy. The mayor of Milano gave us the support of the police, who made us drive through the night, from the city centre to the periphery in order to attend a second screening. And we went running crazily through Milano without doing any stops at the red lights. It was so surreal.

“But the warmth of the welcome to the movie and to Timothée – and Taylor, I must say – has been so thrilling. It’s a great reward after a long time of hard work on a project.”

