The eternal cool of Godzilla

No-one within hip-hop embraced Godzilla more than the late, great MF DOOM. Always a connoisseur of the detritus of the cult, the pulpy and the strange, DOOM’s 2003 classic, Take Me To Your Leader, was recorded as King Geedorah – a bastardisation of the name of perhaps Godzilla’s greatest ever foe, the three-headed space lizard King Ghidorah.

DOOM, like so many creative souls in the west, had grown up on the American Godzilla, then ventured out to find the hard stuff. The cool cache that the now cult Japanese films provided were a bonus. King Geedorah was the same alias that DOOM had used in the New York hip-hop collective release Escape From Monsta Island!, a record infused with samples from the Toho catalogue. Founding member MF Grimm operated under the pseudonym, Jet Jaguar, the heroic mecha that featured in the 1973 Godzilla joint, Godzilla vs. Megalon.

What’s cooler than a big lizard with radioactive breath? Ask Pharoahe Monch whose 1999 hit Simon Says liberally utilises a sample of Gojira Tai Mosura by series composer Akira Ifukube as its principal hook.

This was a creative decision that embodies Godzilla’s eternal cool – and the big lizard’s refusal to fuck around. Upon the single’s release, the Queens rapper – real name, Troy Donald Jamerson — and label Rawkus, fell foul of Japanese cinema giant Toho – Godzilla’s producers, as well as the home of Studio Ghibli and the Pokémon films. Rawkus – shuttered in 2007 – paid the price for failure to clear the sample.

“I was cutting grass,” says Jamerson, ​“and some man says to me, ​‘Troy Jamerson?’ and slides me a paper. It said we owed $14,000. I said we weren’t paying. Next we hear we owe $375,000. At the time, the album [Internal Affairs] had only sold about 300,000 copies. Then it started getting licenced to films and television shows. The people who owned the sample were like, ​‘what the fuck bro?’” Rawkus pulled the song from the record and destroyed all remaining singles. In a Reddit AMA in 2015, the MC wrote simply of the situation; ​“My life hasn’t been the same since. LOL.”

And yet the pulse of Godzilla runs throughout vast swathes of hip-hop and electronic music. A (cleared) sample of Gojira Tai Mosura gives Justice’s 2007 stomper Genesis its pulse. It also features in Big Sean’s The Baddest. There’s Andre ​“A.G” Barnes’ Dancin’ With A Shifter, which liberally dips into Kilaak Aliens, No. 1 from the 1968 movie Destroy All Monsters. Dump The Clip by Philadelphia collective Army Of The Pharaoh, meanwhile, smartly samples 1972’s Godzilla vs. Gigan (the group sport a song called Godzilla and a member named Zilla).

Godzilla’s influence on rock music makes equal sense. Heavy metal pioneers Blue Öyster Cult released their single Godzilla in 1978, Siouxsie Sioux vehicle The Creatures released a song by the same name in 2003, while Biotech Is Godzilla, written by Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, is the essence of Godzilla encapsulated in sound (this despite containing a lyric falsely claiming that biotechnology is responsible for the creation of AIDS).

The franchise even gave progressive metal titans Gojira a name. It’s no coincidence that the French band write music almost exclusively about the destruction, and subsequent preservation, of the environment.

“We were aware from the off that there was an environmental message to Godzilla,” says singer Joe Duplantier of his band’s origins. ​“Me and my brother [drummer Mario] would watch as kids and we understood on some level that this was about the terrible things that happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. But I’ve refined my answer over the years to the question ​‘Where does the band name come from?’ because I just didn’t think it was very impressive to say, ​‘we think he’s cool…’”