Why Hollywood loves a comeback

Do call it a comeback.

Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick in a World Cup final that looked easily won by Argentina. RiRi finally leaving the cosmetics counter to get back to her day job (if being booked for the Superbowl’s halftime show is anything to go by, at least). Knackered old Andy Murray’s five-hour, 4am triumph at the Australian Open. Over the last few weeks and months we’ve been spoiled for stories of against-the-odds – or, at least, against expectations – returns.

Because everyone loves a comeback, and nowhere is this truer than in Hollywood. The overwhelming mood this awards season has been one of inspirational revival stories, rallies from the brink, of fame and sometimes crisis, from behind and in front of the camera. Forget giant blue aliens or menopausal maverick pilots: cinematically, there’s nothing more delicious than human stories of triumph against all odds.

That these are happening in a fickle industry infamous for picking up talent only to discard them five minutes later? It just makes the sensation all the sweeter. Forget schadenfreude. This is freudenfreude (“the lovely enjoyment of another person’s success”). Yes, we looked that up.

Take Todd Field’s Tár. The sprawling psychodrama stars Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár, an EGOT-winning orchestra conductor whose viral fall from grace examines power dynamics at the heart of the classical music industry and beyond. It’s Field’s first film in 14 years, during which time he spent mostly trying – and failing – to develop a long list of projects, including a political thriller he wrote with Joan Didion and a TV adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s doorstop novel Purity.

This week, Tár was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Whew. Not to mention the fact that the construction of Lydia Tár’s character was so convincing, it had people speculating whether or not she was a real person online – and this amidst fervent discourse about the film’s stance on sexual harassment. ​“The idea that there’s a fairly robust conversation about this is incredible,” Field told The New Yorker. Talk about coming back with a bang.

