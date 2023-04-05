How Barbie became a feminist icon

Taken from the new print issue of THE FACE. Get your copy here.

Gloria Steinem may have described Barbie as ​“everything we didn’t want to be, and were told to be”, but in 2023 the tide appears to have turned. The initial trailer for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming fantasia, released this summer and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa and Ncuti Gatwa to name a few, has been viewed more than nine million times. Sales of dolls are up 20 per cent at parent company Mattel and a cursory glance at TikTok reveals that Barbiecore is fantastic once again. Given we’re in a fourth (or is it fifth?) wave of women’s liberation, how did we get here?

