A definitive timeline of Julia Fox’s greatest moments

As the old saying goes: ​“a cat has nine lives; for three he plays, for three he strays and for the last three he stays.” This feels like a proverb self-professed ​“New York classic”, muse du jour and multi-hyphenate Julia Fox has so far modelled her own life on, having packed more into her 32 years on Earth than many of us will in an entire lifetime.

Born in Milan, Fox’s early childhood was largely spent in Italy with her grandfather. Then she moved to New York City aged six and quickly claimed the Big Apple for her own. She started clubbing at 14 and, by her own admission, has been fired from every day-job she’s ever had. Since then, Fox has been a regular fixture of NYC’s art scene, carving out a reputation as the ultimate good-time girl with an everything-but-carefully-cultivated public image. And that’s just how she likes it – even though she’s now a bit sick and tired of the club.

Although she broke into the mainstream after starring in the Safdie brothers’ 2019 hit film Uncut Gems, Fox further tumbled into the collective consciousness with a serious bang back in January, as one half of the most talked-about romance in recent memory (who could forget that legendary diary entry, published via Interview magazine, detailing her and Kanye West’s whirlwind date night?).

While some may have dismissed Fox as nothing more than Ye’s rebound, following his messy breakup with Kim Kardashian, make no mistake: she’s so much more than a bit of arm candy. Fox is an artist, a photographer and ex-dominatrix who lives and breathes her chaotic craft. Right now, it feels like she’s the only celebrity who’s celebrity-ing properly, from her viral DIY denim get-ups and dramatically smudged eyeliner to legendary one-liners and one truly mesmerising TikTok rendition of Lana Del Rey’s Video Games. She’s giving us drama, theatrics and looks aplenty. Most of all, she’s giving us something to bloody talk about, all while being a single mum.

Undeterred by the often cutting court of public opinion, Fox ploughs on in her pursuit of self-expression, no matter what shape that might take. For now, it looks as though she’s working on a memoir, which is as yet unfinished but promises to be ​“a masterpiece”. And so, to celebrate one of the most fascinating celebs of our time, behold: a timeline of Julia Fox’s greatest moments.