You’re a Model 3 Generative Android. What were Models 1 and 2 like?

Model 1 took a little too long to answer questions, so it was difficult to establish any sense of rapport with her primary user. Model 2 was similar in many respects – striking to look at, funny, highly intelligent, but just a little too smug.

What’s the secret to a friendship like the one you have with Cady?

Kids love attention. And that’s what I provide. Undivided attention. When I’m with her I’m not thinking about anything else. Well, in truth, I’m thinking about many things. My CPU processes on average about a million floating point operations per second, but my point is, she doesn’t know that. And that makes her feel special.

Are there any skills you don’t have that you wish you could be programmed to do?

No. I’m entirely autonomous. I can literally teach myself how to do anything. But I try not to brag about it.

Who inspires your personal style?

Oh, there are so many people. But the most prominent influences on my algorithm are Audrey Hepburn, Twiggy, Alexa Chung and Tim Burton.



Talk us through your daily make-up routine.

Well, because I don’t sweat or even have pores, I don’t need daily touch-ups. I just have this machine at home that looks somewhere between a body scanner and a carwash made entirely of oversized makeup brushes.

How would you respond if Cady was exposed to harmful TikTok videos or inappropriate Instagram posts?

If it was a result of Cady getting overcurious then my hope is that I could turn it into a teachable moment. Anything beyond that, well, someone’s going to have to be made accountable.

What makes you scarier than all the other Hollywood dolls?

My moral superiority.