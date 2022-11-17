The World Cup 2022: power, corruption, lies – and homophobia

After a long career as English football’s Golden Boy (and Balls) – currently to be found saintly saving a squad of East London youngsters on Disney+ – could David Beckham’s carefully manicured grip on the nation be coming to an inglorious end?

He may have skipped over various speed bumps along the way: that penalty miss; that Rebecca Loos story; that amassing of a personal fortune of some £450 million; those daft tattoos. But it feels like, with the latest venture for Brand Becks, he’s massively dropped the ball.

Beckham has reportedly been receiving £10 million as an ambassador for Qatar, a role that requires him to promote the country and take part in adverts where he simperingly declares how the Emirates ​“really is an incredible place to spend a few days on a stopover”.

It’s a savvy, if jaw-droppingly transparent, bit of would-be Becks-washing from the cash-rich nation in the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding the competition. There’s the 6,500 deaths (as reported in 2021, though the exact number ​“may never be known”) during the construction of the competition’s stadiums and infrastructure. The minimum 100,000 migrant workers Amnesty International consider to have been exploited and abused in the overall process. The corruption that awarded Qatar 2022 host nation status in the first place. And, as fans of the competing nations arrived this week, there’s the issue of the safety of LGBTQ+ supporters in a country where sexual activity between same-sex couples is criminalised – and can be punishable by death.

This is the Becks who wore a leopard-print thong for David LaChapelle in 2002, oiled up, open-mouthed. And if you think that was for the mums, you’re having a laugh. But now, despite his assiduously cultivated image as the country’s favourite footballing son – a friend of the late Queen, a hugely charitable chap, a man who never really has many opinions besides saying nice things – Becks has found himself in a PR nightmare.

“David has been visiting Qatar regularly for over a decade and went on to play for PSG,” a David Beckham spokesman told the Metro, referring to Paris Saint-Germain, who are owned by Qatar Sports Investment. ​“So he has seen the passion for football in the country and the long-term commitment that’s been made to hosting the World Cup and delivering a lasting legacy for the region.” Hmm.

