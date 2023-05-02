The now infamous ​“ludicrously capacious” bag from episode one: how did you land upon that Burberry tote for Cousin Greg’s date to carry? And were there any other bags in the running?



Oh, there were a million bags in the running! You only need to go to any Bloomingdales or Nordstrom outlet and everything is a logo, or logo-type situation. People love a logo! I get it, and it’s very funny that this woman comes into this non-logo entity and she doesn’t know that what she’s carrying is going to embarrass the company. But she did it because it made her feel good. Logos do that, because they say something about a pocketbook, or a handbag, or your glasses, or a baseball cap, or a polo shirt.



There’s such a sense of humour about the show, and finding that little detail – which Jesse is genius at – is just a gift.



How did Logan’s death inform the Roy children’s costumes, going forwards? In episode five, we saw Roman wearing a Ralph Lauren cardigan which seemed to be a clear homage to his father.



I think there is sort of a mild homage to their father. [But it was] so unexpected – I mean, I don’t think the actors saw it coming, let alone the characters. So we wanted to make it as organic as possible, to show that there’s a lineage. And there’s the memory factor: as we all do, anytime you lose someone, you go to that thing that reminds you of them. It’s very tactile.



And speaking of episode five: what an episode for the outfits! What was your approach for everyone’s Norway-ready wardrobes?



We have to remember that they didn’t necessarily know how to prep for this trip because it came suddenly. They probably had to call assistants and say ​“grab me something”. So it’s not necessarily in their realm of exactness. For example, Shiv’s [Mackage] coat: she probably wouldn’t have picked that for herself if she’d had time. So here’s this mildly silly coat for her where she’s like: ​“OK, well, this is what I’m wearing.” They all just kind of resigned themselves to this [impromptu] closet. Except for Kendall, of course, because he is always prepared for anything.



From the hooded Fjällräven jacket in Norway to, in episode six, walking across the airport tarmac barefoot, you’ve truly nailed Mattson’s tech bro aesthetic…



Oh, he’s a bro all right!



Where did you find the inspiration for his character?



These guys are everywhere. They’re known for being ignorant of what the business code is [because] they are very much anti that. So everything that they do is to represent an almost aggressive act, to be anti-corporate. So it was very, very cultivated. ​“We are going to look exactly unlike you. You will not recognise me. You will not see me coming.”



Talk about stealth! They are coming after you, but from underneath, so you do not know. You don’t recognise the damage that they can do because they look like your kid brother on his way to camp.

