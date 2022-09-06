(No) plot twist: the best movies where nothing happens

Look, this is a safe space: you can admit you didn’t understand Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar until a couple of YouTube explainers down the line. Part of the film’s complexity stems from the fact that it’s so unlike anything we see going on in our daily lives – who do you know that’s attempted to save mankind by jetting off into space?

Sometimes, yes, we’re down for some good old escapism, a way to lose ourselves in the fantastical nature of it all. But most of the time, we want to engage with cinema that reminds us of our own humanity. Life imitates art, right?

You might not find yourself unplugged from the Matrix, but you will go through heartbreak, loss, grief and all those other painful things that life throws your way. And when you want to watch how these feelings are reflected on the silver screen, this list is here to help. Read on to see how directors have reimagined the ordinary and the mundane, reflecting real-life struggles in their films that feel like a slice of life as we know it.

