Dating apps are wild these days. Think of any type, aesthetic, dating must-have or total dealbreaker, and there will probably be a dating app specifically catered to it – or filtering it out. There’s POM, which sets up couples based on their music tastes, 420 Singles, for the weed-lovers, and even Singles With Food Allergies, which I hopefully don’t need to explain.



Having a personal shopper for romance that lives in your phone and filters out the shit is nothing to be sniffed at, on the face of it. But sometimes the abundance of dating apps – and the people who are waiting inside them – can be a bit much.

Last year, dating app Hinge saw a huge influx in sign-ups and the founder shared that users were taking dating more seriously than ever, perhaps due to all the separation we endured in the pandemic. People love love again! But on the flipside, research from Badoo said 78 per cent of daters are experiencing dating burnout.

If we’re more in love with love than ever, but can’t get our head around how to find it online, where do we go from here? Here are a few tips to help you get started.

