Is it okay to get high with your pet in the room?

As Twitter was pulverising my productivity into oblivion one morning this week, I landed on this video. It features a Staffordshire bull terrier sitting in the passenger seat of a car, wearing a bandana and vibing to 2Pac ft. Dr. Dre’s California Love. The owner, sitting in the driver’s seat next to the dog, exhales what appears to be smoke. The Staffy seems seriously chill.



Comments underneath the video, which was originally a TikTok and uploaded to Twitter, argued that the dog looked high. Some went further. ​“This is literally animal abuse and y’all tryna say he vibin’,” one user said. ​“This video is sick. And I don’t mean that in a good way,” another chipped in. ​“The dog is in an abusive relationship,” barked another.



I managed to track down the guy in the video – username @love_n_naz – and it turns out that the commentators were wrong.

“I don’t even smoke,” he told me through an Instagram DM, before clarifying that he was vaping nicotine and doesn’t use weed. And, he added, there was a perfectly logical reason for his dog’s sleepy demeanour: ​“That day she was tired.” For sure, there’s no evidence to suggest that he was getting high with his dog there. A cloud emerges from his lungs, yes. But whatever he’s hitting is just off camera, yet the way he’s holding it does make it look like a vape.



Despite @love_n_naz’s apparent innocence, though, the whole thing did get me thinking: could smoking weed in the presence of your dog or cat accidentally get them high? I’ve never had a pet, but loads of people I know get high with their cat padding across the room. Does that mean that all the pets are stoned?



​“Cats and dogs are affected by passive smoking of any sort,” Dr Sarah Elliott, Central Veterinary Officer at animal welfare charity Cats Protection, tells THE FACE. ​“Studies have shown that it can lead to cancer in pets.” So smoking in front of your pet is definitely bad for their health – but could your pet get stoned if you were smoking a spliff the size of a doggie chew? ​“It’s a little harder for pets to get intoxicated by inhaling cannabis smoke passively, but it can happen,” she says.

