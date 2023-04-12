What drugs did people take 3,000 years ago?

Last week, Spanish archaeologists announced that they’d analysed some 3,600-year-old pieces of hair and found that they contained hallucinogenic drugs. The researchers believe that the samples, which were found in a burial site in the Es Càrritx cave in Menorca, provide the earliest evidence of plant-based drug use in the Bronze Age.

It was suggested that these psychedelics were dished out during some kind of ritual, ancient cave raves that took place more than three millennia ago. Seemingly, shamans acted as both the DJ and the in-house dealer, leading the ceremony and sorting out the party prescriptions. ​“Considering the potential toxicity of the alkaloids found in the hair, their handling, use, and applications represented highly specialized knowledge,” the researchers noted. ​“This knowledge was typically possessed by shamans, who were capable of controlling the side-effects of the plant drugs through an ecstasy that made diagnosis or divination possible.”

The scientists found that instead of the classic snap-seal bag, these hallucinogenic drugs were stored in a box made of wood. It was adorned with a psychedelic design featuring geometric shapes that sound like something you could pick up at Camden Market. ​“This highly sophisticated piece of Prehistoric woodcraft was closed by means of a trilobed lid which had been carved out of boxwood,” the researchers wrote. ​“Both the lid and the outer walls of the container showed the typical pattern of one or more concentric circles surrounding a central dot.”

“An interesting parallelism may be drawn with the series of concentric circles carved on the lids of the tubes found in the cave of Es Càrritx,” they noted. ​“Given the mydriatic [pupil-dilating] effect of the alkaloids detected in the hair samples, these circles may be interpreted as eyes, which some scholars have considered as a metaphor of inner vision, in some cases related to altered states of consciousness and visionary experiences under the influence of hallucinogens.” In other words, the ancient Europeans were well into tripping – they even had all the trinkets and paraphernalia. What drugs were they getting smashed on 3,000 years ago, you might ask? Well, here are the most likely sources for the ancient shit they found.

