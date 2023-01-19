What it’s like to trip on DMT: My friend turned into computer code”

If I were to write a sci-fi novel, I’d ask someone to describe their DMT trip and write it up. This powerful hallucinogenic, which can be smoked, snorted or injected, is one of the strongest psychedelics known to man. It dramatically transforms the way the user interacts with reality almost instantly, landing them in a world often containing ​“machine elves” and impossible shapes, with the ability to transport through other dimensions.

This week, I asked people to explain their DMT trips and someone complained. They suggested that I should be taking it myself if I’m going to write about it. This is a sentiment I actually somewhat agree with, but at the same time, I can’t be arsed. If there’s doors in my mind I’d rather leave them shut, to be quite honest. I take mushrooms about once a year and laugh at my shadow for a few hours, but that seems very chill compared to the following stories.

