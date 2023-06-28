What I’ve learned in a year of interviewing drug experts

I was toddling along a canal towpath recently when my iPhone pinged: a WhatsApp message from an ex-colleague who was at a music festival in mainland Europe.

“Simon!” she wrote. ​“I found this on the floor…”

A picture popped into the chat. It depicted a plastic blue wrap, perched in the palm of her hand with glistening shards of crystals protruding from the top.

“What do you think it is?”

If I was a betting man, I thought, I’d say MDMA crystals. But it would be irresponsible to speculate on the contents of untested drugs. So I just warned my friend to be careful taking floor drugs – or any drugs for that matter, as they all provoke various degrees of danger, especially when mixed.

Later that evening, a woman who works in a club was asking me specific questions about drugs, too. ​“I’m not an expert on drugs,” I protested. ​“I just interview the academics who are!” It’s dangerous to pretend you know loads about drugs and even worse to dispense advice yourself instead of through the real experts.

Say it again: I’m no expert. But every week for a year, I have spoken to experts on drugs, alongside dealers and users and anyone else involved. And I’ve learned some fascinating things because this is a topic that encompasses so many subjects – chemistry, biology, sociology, psychology, politics, nightlife, subcultures – which are all individually captivating.



Some of the things I’ve learned have informed my own drug use. I hope my writing has informed other people’s drug use in a positive way, too. Here, then, are a selection of interesting things I’ve learned over the last 12 months. Being careful with floor drugs, though – I knew that already.

