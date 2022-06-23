Queuing up at some festival urinals last Thursday afternoon, I came across a frustrated man wrestling with a tiny baggie.



“Can I ask you a question?” I said. ​“Where do drugs go when they’re sniffed?”



It’s a common query online. He glanced up and thwacked his top lip against the bottom one in a quick motion, like an eagle swooping down to capture its prey.



“It goes up your nose cavity and down your throat?” he responded.



After a short period of further consideration, he continued: ​“Yeah, I’m not sure. Does it go into your system? You ingest them, right? You’re ingesting them. I don’t know, um, does it go in… fuck. I don’t know.”



Now, I’m not saying this chap was an unreliable witness, but he did continuously ask me if I’d been to this festival before, seemingly forgetting the conversation which took place five minutes previously. So the following day I asked Dr Ben Sessa MD, a psychedelic researcher and​MDMA, ketamine and psilocybin psychotherapist, the same question.



“It depends on which drugs and how they’re taken,” he said. ​“There’s different routes of administration, it’s all about getting the drugs into the brain. To get the molecules of that drug into the brain means crossing what’s called the ​‘blood-brain barrier’. That’s the point at which the blood vessels come into contact with the brain.”



When it comes to taking drugs, there are many factors (setting, tolerance, purity) that will determine how fucked you get, how quickly you’ll feel the effects and even how addictive the substance is. But how you take a drug is a big one, Sessa tells me.

