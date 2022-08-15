Jamie Foxx decapitating heads with a TV screen, Snoop Dogg wielding a machine gun while wearing a cowboy hat, Dave Franco pissing himself. Netflix’s new comedy vampire flick, Day Shift, has it all, eh? Following this unlikely trio as they hunt bloodsucking pests and harvest their teeth for cash (fangs are a hot commodity in this version of reality), it’s the kind of film that you can put on to give your brain a bit of a break. Two hours of daft violence and silly gags, basically.

But Day Shift is also the latest addition to a cinematic genre that’s tricky to get right: the vampire comedy film. When you think about it, the whole concept of vampires is ripe for satire – garlic is one of their weaknesses, for God’s sake. Yet only a handful of movies have been able to successfully breathe comedic life into the undead. Thirsty for more (genuinely good) vampire laughs after watching Day Shift? Sink your teeth into these.

