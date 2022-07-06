Minions vs Morbius: A tale of two memes

The cinema is an intense place, even before the film begins. The nauseously steep escalators, the Pearl & Dean intro that nearly leaves you with at least one perforated eardrum, that first sip of a Tango Ice-Blast that toboggans past your blood-brain barrier. Now, there’s a new sensory overload to contend with: a gaggle of rowdy teenage boys dressed in suits swaggering into a screening of Minions: The Rise of Gru.



Meet the Gentleminions, a new overnight subculture that’s inspired thousands of boys to assemble a batch of mates, put on suits and sit through Minions: The Rise of Gru, a Despicable Me prequel. Usually they honour the occasion with some sort of mock-formal ovation at the end and come armed with the Minions’ favourite snack: bananas. Coming to a theatre near you – sorry, Gru.

Why? Myriad Minions meme theories exist, but it’s partly down to the titular supervillain Felonious Gru’s signature all-black outfit, accessorised with a striped scarf. According to infallible internet information source Know Your Meme, it’s also connected to the Tickets To X, Please trend, which comically imagines the outfits of a certain movie’s typical audience, and the Fernanfloo Dresses Up meme, which is all very confusing but essentially made suits look silly.

As niche as this might sound, it’s really not. The film was only released last week, but thousands of TikToks of suited-up cinema goers are already out there. UK cinemas have even started to ban teens in suits due to boisterous behaviour and Guernsey’s only cinema has had to pull all screenings. And now, there’s a mega MumsNet dissection, the real litmus test of cultural impact.