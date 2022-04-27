Namecore is the trend that unifies all trends

You know the drill: you wake up after 10 hits of the snooze button and check the feed – TikTok, Twitter, whatever – to get the latest updates from the web. Lo and behold, a new trend has gone viral, seemingly overnight.

The world’s going goblin mode – no wait, that was last week. Today it’s dinocore, or balletcore, or weirdcore, or clowncore. Maybe it’s night luxe, feral girl, or rockstar girlfriend. It doesn’t really matter. All you need to know is that the internet has moved on from whatever was cool last week. Call it a vibe shift.



Confused? Head to Aesthetics Wiki and catch up, mate. As the trend cycle winds tighter and tighter, with new fads catching fire and then fading away before your latest Depop order has even arrived, the ever-evolving language of the internet is following suit.

It’s one thing to embrace a new trend; it’s quite another to give it a name. A name gives a trend gravitas, a social identity and, if you’re lucky, virality. Even if we’ve already moved on from the ballet flats and cardigans of twee, the very online among us will always remember the week when that was all anyone could talk about.

As such, may we winkingly introduce to you the online trend that links all of these disparate digi subcultures together: namecore, AKA the internet’s insatiable appetite for naming things.



Naming trends and subcultures, of course, isn’t a new phenomenon. History has given us punks, Mods, hippies, New Romantics, grunge, acid house ravers and emos, to name a few. But what’s striking right now is the frequency at which new terms to describe trends, subcultures, vibes and even moods seep into the cultural lexicon.



“Every day virtually there’s a new kind of micro culture, micro niche, aesthetic or vibe,” says Tony Thorne, director of the Slang and New Language Archive at King’s College London. ​“And what is happening, in a way, is not new at all. It’s happened many times in popular culture in the past.”

Thorne points to the badge culture of the ​‘60s, through which people would wear their political or cultural allegiances on their sleeves (actually, lapels), or the ​‘90s’ label mania, when logos were the in-thing, as examples of more niche trends through history.



“What, of course, is new, though, is that the technology and the access to media has changed, and the media itself,” he continues. ​“First [there was] the internet and messaging, then mainly verbal platforms like Twitter and Reddit. But this has moved to much more visual-based platforms. That’s what helps to shape these micro trends. Because of the way TikTok and Instagram work, that’s helping to generate this kind of new media.”

Where once a handful of standout trends might define a decade – say, skinheads, disco and metalheads in the ​‘70s, for instance – we’re now seeing just as many, if not more, take over TikTok in a single week.

