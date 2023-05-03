Ryan Gosling is a master of in-on-the-joke T‑shirts

The Pedro Pascals and Timothée Chalamets of the fancam era are mere fledglings compared to the relentless thirst over Ryan Gosling. He’s been a dreamboat since the Tumblr days, the whole meal and a true spit and sit on me heartthrob. No matter who questions it, the sparkly-eyed actor has channelled Kenergy ever since his Mickey Mouse Club debut in the ​’90s. There’s simply no better actor to star opposite Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action Barbie film.



Over the decades (and yes, it’s been decades), we’ve celebrated Gosling’s abs and arms, his array of slick suits and his oft-blotchy hair through buzzcuts, faux mohawks and dodgy dye jobs. But to stand the test of time, pin-ups need personality – and Gosling knows how to wear his heart on his sleeve. In fact, his most underrated allure comes from his borderline cringe, millennial slogan tees.



Take the actor’s look at last week’s CinemaCon, for instance. The latest in a parade of viral crewnecks, Gosling wore a pink denim bomber jacket over a white T‑shirt that read ​“Greta Gerwig” in the same squiggly, hot pink Barbie font that appears in the teaser trailer for the movie. In true Gosling-is-gospel fashion, the silly little tee took over the internet and left fans scrambling to get their hands on one, only with ​“Ryan Gosling” sprawled across its chest instead.



When we think of celebs and iconic/​ironic t‑shirts, Britney Spears’ ​“dump him” baby tee or even Hailey Bieber’s ​“nepo baby” crop are the first looks that come to mind. But this was hardly the first time that the crazy, stupid, lovely actor made a fashion statement with his crewnecks. Somehow, Gosling speaks the language of *insert cheeky phrase* tees better than the pop girlies. No wonder the Barbie promotions team, already on overdrive, is milking his signature off-duty style to draw in even more eyeballs.

