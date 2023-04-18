So, is every celebrity an actor now?

Before Kim Kardashian gives her own take on Rosemary’s Baby in American Horror Story: Delicate later this year, it’s important to remember the great acting lineage she follows in. We’re talking Addison Rae​’s turn in He’s All That, Nicki Minaj as ​“Lydia” in The Other Woman, Lizzo in The Mandalorian, and Gus Kenworthy and Kaia Gerber in past seasons of AHS. Kardashian, frankly, has awfully big shoes to fill.



Casting musicians and non-acting celebrities in film and TV roles isn’t new. But it hasn’t always looked like this. When Cher won an Oscar for 1987’s Moonstruck, it was a strategic step in one of her many comebacks. When David Bowie starred in The Man Who Fell to Earth in 1976, it was because he was the only possible choice for the role of a slight, ethereal alien. When Funny Girl was adapted for the 1968 film it simply had to be Barbra Streisand – no one could do Fanny Brice justice like her. Care and deliberation were clearly once put into making musical stars’ transition to acting justified, fool-proof and a moment to shine. The same cannot be said in 2023.



The seams in celebrity branding are now so exposed that, when one decides to try their hand at acting, it’s hard not to see it as anything other than an expansion of their personal IP. Stunt casting has rarely ever seemed truly organic, but there is something so mesmerically artificial about how it manifests today. There isn’t a whiff of mystique to celebrity anymore: Addison Rae’s acting foray was transparently a TikTok-Netflix merger and Kim Kardashian’s American Horror Story role is probably the result of a particularly fruitful cocktail night at Ryan Murphy’s house.

