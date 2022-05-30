The Stranger Things kids’ terrible haircuts, ranked from best to worst

Blimey, can you believe that it’s been three whole years since the last series of Stranger Things? Trick question. Of course you can. It’s been yonks.



And a lot has happened: the virus which will not be named, the fall of the president who will not be named, the rise of tech billionaires who will not be named (but will be hyperlinked here and here)… You get the picture.



But the most devastating, earth-shattering thing that’s happened between series three and series four of Stranger Things? The young whipper snappers who burst onto our screens back in 2016 grew up.



Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Co. are, like, proper adults now. Old enough to get legally pissed in the UK and cover their bodies in tatts if they so wish. They look old, too. There’s no sign of wrinkles (yet) but we reckon they’ve all probably outgrown their costumes from 2019. And while the cast’s coming of age might not have been a huge concern to the average Joe, we’re quite sure it stressed the Netflix show’s hair and makeup department out a little bit.



It shows. When series four finally dropped last Friday and we tuned into the latest supernatural antics plaguing the people of fictional town Hawkins, we couldn’t help but be distracted by one small detail: the Stranger Things kids’ terrible haircuts. It seems that – in an effort to conceal the gang’s sprint through puberty – wigs, extensions and clip-on fringes were ordered in bulk to make them look less like celebs and more like awkward teens. Sure, it did the job. But did the stylists have to do the cast that dirty?



With that in mind, we thought it was only right to give you a thorough analysis of what really matters about the new series of Stranger Things: a definitive ranking of the kids’ new barnets from best to worst.

