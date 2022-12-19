Congratulations on The Bear, Ebon. How did you get the part?

I was in the UK making Andor when the script came to me, so I had to do a Zoom chemistry read with Jeremy Allen White. And that went really well. Then they go away and leave you for two, three weeks, enough to make you convinced that you’re never going to work on that, or anything, ever again. And then they call back and say like: ​“OK, great, we’re ready to do it.”

When you made it onto set, what number were you on the call sheet?

Ha ha ha! I think I’m number three on the call sheet. It’s Jeremy and then Ayo and then me. One on the call sheet’s gotta look sexy and gotta be in shape. One on the call sheet’s gotta be ready for the close up, 100 per cent. Then you get into two, three, four, five, six. That’s where I usually hang out, the two to seven range – ​“brothers and friends”! On Andor, oh my God, I don’t think we were even using normal numbers. We were using crazy weird Star Wars numbers. I don’t think I was allowed to even look at the call sheet on Andor!

Who was the actor on the Bear cast that you were most excited to work with?

Oliver Platt [who plays Jimmy Cicero, the Berzatto boys’ shady uncle, an investor in the restaurant] I’d worked with before [on unreleased 2013 film Gods Behaving Badly], so I was excited to work with him again. I didn’t really know most people in the cast. I’ve known Jeremy a little bit for many years, and I had such a nice time even on that weird, disembodied Zoom, sort-of-acting with him. So he was who I was most looking forward to working with. But that was just because he was the only known entity for me. Sorry, that’s a kind of lame answer.

Apart from Cousin Richie, who’s your favourite other character on The Bear?

Lionel Boyce brings such an earnestness and genuine joy of discovery to [bread baker and pastry chef] Marcus. That’s so on the other end of the emotional spectrum from the work that I’m doing on the show. His performance is beautiful and tender and wide-eyed. I really love his work on the show.

What was the funniest thing that happened during production?

The funniest thing, I’m not sure. But to shoot the first episode, we rehearsed a whole bunch of things… everyone was still getting used to the kitchen. And Chris Storer, the creator and the director of this episode, he just kept saying, ​“faster, faster, faster, faster, faster”, all the time. And we would be going so fast that I didn’t think that [viewers] were gonna be able to understand it. At one point I was like: it can never be fast enough.

And you feel that, I think, in that first episode. It has an energy that doesn’t really [return] till later on, maybe the seventh episode. So I found that really remarkable and brave that he wanted to do that – [it was] to some degree even stylised, almost not realistic. It’s a borderline absurd telling of the story.

